TD Securities Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from C$12.91 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.87.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

