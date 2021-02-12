TD Securities Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from C$12.91 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.87.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

