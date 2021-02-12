Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $30.42 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.