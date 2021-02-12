Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of HI opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.