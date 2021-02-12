Traders Purchase Large Volume of Opera Call Options (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,083% compared to the average daily volume of 48 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRA. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

OPRA opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

