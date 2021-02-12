The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 179,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

