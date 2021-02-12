Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $45.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOM. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

