Berenberg Bank Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.70 on Monday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,219 shares of company stock worth $12,181,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 112,691 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

