AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $150.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.10.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.