Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.05, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kennametal by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 506,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

