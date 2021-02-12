Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Up 15,175.0% in January

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 15,175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eco-Tek Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Eco-Tek Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc manufactures and distributes synthetic lubricants, filtration systems, and other products in North America. The company offers synthetic base motor oil, fuel treatment products, engine flush products, synthetic oil stabilizers, bypass and magnetic oil filtration products, hand cleaners, and non-toxic lubricants.

