Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Trading 2.3% Higher

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles.

