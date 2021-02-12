Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.20

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $18.16. Marine Products shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 21,085 shares traded.

MPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marine Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marine Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.