Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

VIVO stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,620.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,969. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

