Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

CRMD opened at $13.30 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

