Contrasting Linx (NYSE:LINX) and The Netplex Group (OTCMKTS:NTPL)

Linx (NYSE:LINX) and The Netplex Group (OTCMKTS:NTPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Linx alerts:

This table compares Linx and The Netplex Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx -0.39% 0.82% 0.56% The Netplex Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Linx and The Netplex Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $191.54 million 7.03 $9.85 million $0.05 142.20 The Netplex Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Linx has higher revenue and earnings than The Netplex Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of The Netplex Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Linx and The Netplex Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 2 4 1 0 1.86 The Netplex Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linx presently has a consensus price target of $5.73, indicating a potential downside of 19.48%. Given Linx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Linx is more favorable than The Netplex Group.

Volatility & Risk

Linx has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Netplex Group has a beta of 8.28, meaning that its stock price is 728% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Linx beats The Netplex Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Linx Company Profile

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Netplex Group Company Profile

The Netplex Group, Inc. is an information technology and electronic business services and solutions provider. The firm provides cost and time saving business management and administrative services for independent consultants and the organizations. Its services includes member services, a business-to-consumer service that targets individual Internet protocol and business services. The company was founded in March 1986 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.