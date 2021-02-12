Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

