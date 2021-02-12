Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COK. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.57 ($67.73).

ETR COK opened at €55.75 ($65.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.29. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.52.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

