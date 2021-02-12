Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Sell

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

ESE opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.