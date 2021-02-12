General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

NASDAQ GFN opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of 170.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.