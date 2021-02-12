Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to “Hold”

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

