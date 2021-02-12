KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

KALV stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

