Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.78, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

