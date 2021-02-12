Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “
GWRS stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.78, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Further Reading: Range Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.