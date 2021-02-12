Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $232.22 and last traded at $230.14, with a volume of 3877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.63.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.