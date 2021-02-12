Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 679.20 ($8.87) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 581.81. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.