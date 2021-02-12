Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,912 ($38.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.61.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

