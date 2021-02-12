ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,000 ($52.26).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,062 ($66.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,900 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,716.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

