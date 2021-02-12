Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after buying an additional 1,208,117 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

