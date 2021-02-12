CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Up 0.6%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

