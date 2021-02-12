Minerals Technologies Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.