Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 199.4% in January

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 199.4% from the January 14th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCU opened at $0.01 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

