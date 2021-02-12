Short Interest in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) Rises By 202.0%

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the January 14th total of 460,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Juniper Industrial stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. Juniper Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,762,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

