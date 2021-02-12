Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

