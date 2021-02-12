Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

