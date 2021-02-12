LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.73.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $207.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

