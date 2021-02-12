Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.22.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $147.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $152.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

