Mizuho Cuts NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $19.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NS. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.17 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

