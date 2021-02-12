$28.68 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report sales of $28.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $108.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.15 million, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EB opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

