eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 15.3% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) dropped 15.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $131.29 and last traded at $136.34. Approximately 2,814,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,067,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.05.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $644,100.00. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,928,550 over the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.73 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of eXp World by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

