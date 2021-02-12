Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMT opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

