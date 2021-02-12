Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.00 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

