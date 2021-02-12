Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

Aytu BioScience stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aytu BioScience has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.