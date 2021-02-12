Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.98.

VALE opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 602.2% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 190,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vale by 380.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 425,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

