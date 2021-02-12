Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

