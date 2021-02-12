Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Reduced by Capital One Financial

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for W. P. Carey in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.046 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

