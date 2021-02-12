Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.93 ($6.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.22.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.