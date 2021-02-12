Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.37. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.17.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.