Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.37. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.17.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

