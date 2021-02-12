Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of MWK opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $939.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

