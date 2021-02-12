Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

