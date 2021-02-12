Global Payments Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the business services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.35. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

