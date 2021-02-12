Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 29,543,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,038,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

